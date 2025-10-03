Faridabad: Man stabbed to death in Baselwa Colony

Faridabad, Oct 3 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death in Baselwa Colony here after he reportedly got into an argument with two persons, Faridabad police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Praveen, was a resident of Sunrise Colony in Mawai locality. He operated a paneer shop in Baselwa Colony.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the victim, Praveen, along with the shop assistant, Dharmender, left for home after closing their shop for the day.

On their way home, they stopped at a grocery store near the intersection of Baselwa Colony to buy some goods.

According to the police complaint, he got into an argument with one Raja and his friend, who were standing there and smoking cigarettes.

As the argument escalated, Raja and his friend assaulted him and stabbed Praveen in the chest with a knife.

Police said Raja has been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab the other accused.

Police also stated that Raja is on their 'Bad Character' list and was released from jail in May.