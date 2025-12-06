Faridabad: Man, wife get life term for strangling his two children from previous marriage

Faridabad, Dec 6 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man and his wife to life in prison for strangling his two children from a previous marriage, police said on Saturday.

Additional Sessions Judge Surender Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the convicts.

Police said Bhagat Singh (37), strangled his five-year-old son Nishu and four-year-old daughter Bindu with his foot inside a well on May 18, 2023.

According to police, he killed his children because his second wife did not want to take care of them.

Singh, who hails from Palwal, Haryana and is a resident of Shyam Colony, Sector-58 was arrested within an hour of the incident.

Chief defence counsel Ravinder Gupta said property dealer Dhirendra Singh, a resident of Sector-58, was visiting a plot near Shagun Garden in the Sikri Chowki area when he noticed a crowd gathered near a well. On being called to the spot, he saw Bhagat Singh inside the well holding the two children under his feet in the water.

Dhirendra then arranged a rope, climbed down into the well and pushed Bhagat. With the help of others he pulled out the two children and rushed them to a hospital , where doctors declared them dead, Gupta added.

Upon receiving information, a police team also reached the spot and arrested the accused. During interrogation, he revealed that his first wife Kaushal had died two years ago.

He then remarried Asha, but frequent disputes arose between them as she did not take care of the children properly. Bhagat confessed that he killed his children over these conflicts.

Later, police also arrested Asha in connection with the case.

"There were no eyewitnesses to the incident, as no one saw Bhagat Singh jumping into the well with his children. However, people took videos of him strangling the children with his foot and when the children were rescued. These videos served as evidence in court based on which the accused were sentenced on Friday", Gupta added. PTI COR OZ OZ