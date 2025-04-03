Faridabad: Mini Secretariat gets bomb threat, turns out hoax

Faridabad, Apr 3 (PTI) The Mini Secretariat here in Sector 12 turned into a scene of commotion on Thursday after the threat of a bomb inside.

The mail was sent to the office of Faridabad Deputy Commissioner around 7.30 am.

The threat prompted authorities to evacuate the building and seal it.

After a long and thorough search, around 3.30 pm, search authorities concluded it was a hoax, Central Police Station SHO Inspector Sunil Kumar said.

A bomb disposal and sniffer dog squad, a crime team, and cyber staff led the search.

The DC said the mail threatened to blow up the secretariat.

"The security agencies were informed and after a long search operation, the threat turned out to be a hoax. The security agencies are investigating the matter thoroughly and such mischievous elements will not be spared," DC Vikram Singh Yadav said. PTI COR VN VN