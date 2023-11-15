Faridabad: Murder accused jumps from rooftop to evade police, nabbed

Faridabad, Nov 15 (PTI) A man who allegedly killed a three-year-old girl and kept her body in a plastic bag was nabbed after he made a failed attempt to evade a police team by jumping off the roof of his house in Haryana's Faridabad, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital. After his treatment, the accused will be interrogated and appropriate action will be taken, the police officer said.

According to the police, the girl went missing Tuesday evening and during a search, her body was found kept in a plastic bag in a bathroom in a house adjoining the house of the accused, the police officer said.

The police said the girl was killed using a sharp-edged weapon.

It was alleged that the accused killed her after a failed attempt of rape.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, an FIR was registered under the relevant provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

When a police team reached the house of the accused, identified as Jitender, tried to escape and jumped from the rooftop, but was nabbed. PTI COR SMN SMN