Faridabad police arrest man who threatened to bomb hospital to impress would-be fiancee

Faridabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Faridabad police arrested a man who had threatened to blow up a private hospital in Faridabad four days ago to impress the woman with whom he was to get engaged, said an official.

According to the police, the accused Ankit Paswan, is a native of Patna in Bihar.

Paswan revealed to the police that he made a threat call to the hospital for two reasons -- he wanted to impress the woman with whom he was to get engaged and he was angry over the death of her mother.

Faridabad ACP (Crime) Aman Yadav said a private hospital located in Sector 8 of the city received a threat saying it will be blown up.

On receiving instructions from officers, Sector 30 Crime Branch in-charge Anil Kumar, Sector 65 in-charge Jagvinder and Uncha village in-charge Narendra conducted a joint operation and arrested Paswan from Patna, Yadav said.

"The mother of the woman with whom he was to be engaged was admitted to the hospital some time ago. The mother of the accused's would-be fiancee was being treated in this hospital.

"But she died during treatment in another hospital. Angered by this, the accused issued a threat to impress the woman with whom he was to get engaged," Yadav said.

The ACP said the accused attends coaching classes to get a job and he also gives coaching to class 10 children. By taking him on remand, the mobile phone and SIM card used for committing the crime will be recovered, he said.

"We are questioning the accused," said ACP Yadav. PTI COR KSS KSS