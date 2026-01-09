Faridabad Police arrested auto rickshaw driver for raping a college student

Faridabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Faridabad Police arrested an auto rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a college student in Faridabad's Sector 58 area, police said on Friday.

The accused lured the girl to his room in her auto when she was returning home from college, police said.

The police registered an FIR at Sector 58 police station and arrested the accused on Thursday. He was produced in a city court on Friday and sent into judicial custody, they added.

According to the police, the victim is a BA first-year student and resident of the Ballabgarh area.

In her complaint, the victim said that she used to take an auto-rickshaw to commute from college daily. During this time, an auto driver named Sazid gradually won her trust by pretending to be friendly with her.

In October last year, after college, Sazid took me in his auto, promising to drop me home, he lured me to his room in Samaypur village, where he had raped me, she said.

The accused threatened not to disclose the incident. Despite this, he repeatedly attempted to force himself on me, she said.

"I was very frightened after the incident and didn't even go to college for several days. When I resumed attending college, the accused started harassing me again," she said.

According to the complaint, after about three months, she finally told her mother, who took her to the police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR at Sector 58 police station and arrested the accused Sazid, who is a resident of Fatehpur Taga village, the spokesperson of Faridabad Police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused has a criminal background. Six cases under various sections, including the POCSO Act, have already been registered against him in Delhi and Faridabad, he added. PTI COR SHS SHS