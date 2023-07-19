Faridabad police arrests one from Gurugram for making fake documents of criminals

Faridabad, Jul 19 (PTI) The Faridabad police arrested an accused from Gurugram for allegedly making fake passports and Aadhaar cards of rewarded criminals Himanshu alias Jangli and Manoj alias Billa, officials said on Wednesday.

Both Himanshu and Manoj were arrested 12 days ago.

Police said the accused was arrested on Monday and a CPU and computer were recovered from his possession. He was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent into judicial custody.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the arrested accused is identified as Manoj alias Brahmdutt and he is a resident of Krishna Colony in Gurugram. He is a native of the village Kumrodha in Rewari district.

The accused has been making Aadhaar cards, passports and pan cards since 2010, he said.

During that time, the government had given contracts to private organisations to make Aadhaar cards. Back then, the head of the village or city, sarpanch and any councillor or institution officer just had to sign on letterhead to make the unique identification number, he said.

In 2015-2016, both Himanshu and Manoj became friends with Brahmdutt, who made the fake passports and Aadhar cards for them in exchange for money, Singh added. PTI COR RDT