Faridabad police arrests stepfather for murder of 3-year-old

Faridabad, Oct 25 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his three-year-old stepson in Ballabgarh area here, police said on Saturday.

The accused was sent to one-day police custody after he was produced in a city court on Friday, they said.

According to an official, a woman resident of Ballabgarh in Faridabad district filed a complaint alleging that, on October 19, her second husband, Prashant, disappeared with her three-year-old son from the first marriage.

The complainant said she had been married to Prashant for about a year, and was living with him along with the child.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Ballabgarh City police station.

The police arrested the accused Prashant (27), a resident of Arya Nagar in Ballabgarh on Friday, who "confessed" to the murder of the child, the official said.

He also revealed the location of the child's body, which was later recovered from bushes in Sector 58 industrial area, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had repeatedly asked his wife to send the boy to his grandparents' house, but his wife did not agree. On October 19, when his wife was not at home, he beat the boy and punched him in the stomach. Due to this, the child started vomiting and he took the boy on his motorcycle on the pretext of taking him to a doctor.

"He, then, killed the child and threw the body in the bushes in Sector 58. We are questioning the accused after taking him on police remand," a Faridabad police spokesperson said. PTI COR ARB RT