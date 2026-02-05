Faridabad Police busts fake call centre in Delhi, arrests five for investment fraud

Faridabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The Faridabad Police busted a gang operating a fake call centre from a rented flat in Delhi's Uttar Nagar and arrested five people for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of high investment returns, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the action was taken on basis of a complaint by a resident of Bhagat colony in Ballabhgarh. The complainant alleged that he was added to two groups on an instant messaging platform, where members provided investment tips.

Lured by the promise of high profits, the was allegedly tricked into downloading an application. He invested a total of Rs 3,79,450 through the app. While the platform showed a balance of approximately Rs 11 lakh, including profits, the victim was unable to withdraw any fund.

Realising he had been cheated, he approached the Cyber Police Station in Ballabgarh and lodged a complaint. Based on his complaint, an FIR was filed and investigation was launched.

During the probe, the police raided the Delhi-based call centre and apprehended five suspects. The accused have been identified as Pratap Gupta and Satender Kumar from Hardoi, Jitender Baluni from Uttarakhand, Raj Gupta from Farrukhabad and Manoranjan Baral, alias Happy, from Ghaziabad. All five were residing in Delhi at the time of their arrest, they said.

A spokesperson for the Faridabad police said Manoranjan and Raj used to call people and trick them into investing.

Jitendra had developed the fraudulent application, while Satender provided bank accounts. The cheated money was received in an account belonging to Pratap.

The accused were produced before a local court today and have been sent to judicial custody, the spokesperson added.