Faridabad police cracks down on Rs 25 lakh robbery, 3 arrested

Faridabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Faridabad police arrested three men in connection with a robbery incident here, and recovered Rs 21 lakh in cash and two motorcycles from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Rohit Kansal, a resident of Ballabhgarh and a CA by profession, filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

In his complaint, Kansal said that on Monday evening, he was returning home on his scooter from the Sohna Road in Sector 25, and he was carrying about Rs 25 lakh with him. When he reached near the community hall, Sihi Gate, three men arrived on a motorcycle and placed their vehicle in front of his scooter.

They assaulted him and robbed him of the cash after brandishing a sharp weapon and fled the spot, he added.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Ballabgarh City Police Station, police said.

During the investigation, the police arrested three accused on Tuesday, police said.

The accused were identified as Naveen, Abhishek alias Abhi, and the third accused, also named Abhishek, all residents of Nariyala village in Faridabad, police said.

According to the police, the accused Naveen is the alleged mastermind behind the incident.

Naveen knew that CA Rohit Kansal frequently brought and took money for his firm, police said, adding that he was also aware that Kansal would arrive with a large sum of money on Monday, police said.

During interrogation, the accused Naveen revealed that he hatched a plan with four of his friends from his village, and carried out the crime on Monday, police said.

After being produced in a city court today, we have taken Naveen on two days of police remand, while two others were sent into judicial custody, ACP (crime)Varun Dahiya said. PTI COR SHS SHS