Faridabad Police personnel honoured for bravery, commitment to duty

Faridabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Faridabad Police personnel injured in two separate incidents, including during a rescue operation at the Surajkund Mela and in a road accident, were honoured for their "bravery and exemplary commitment to duty", officials said on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav, the incident at the Surajkund Mela occurred on February 7, when a 'Tsunami' swing collapsed.

While police officers were engaged in rescue operations after one side of the swing gave way, the other side also broke. Inspector Jagdish Prasad was killed while trying to save public during the collapse.

Among those injured during the rescue were Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelam, who suffered a head injury and a fracture above her eye, and Special Police Officer Rajesh Kumar, who sustained three ribs. Constable Sharmila also suffered a broken finger.

Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta honoured all three officers with a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each and a commendation letter, the spokesperson said.

In the second incident, a team from the Central Cyber Police Station was bringing four accused from Bhopal to Faridabad in connection with a stock market fraud case on February 14 when the police vehicle met with an accident team on Mumbai Expressway. Despite sustaining injuries, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra, Head Constable Sunil and Constable Laxman overpowered all four criminals in their custody.

These three personnel were also honoured with a commendation letter and a reward of Rs 2000 each, the spokesperson added. PTI COR AKY