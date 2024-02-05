Faridabad police rescue kidnapped man from UP's Vrindavan, arrest three men

Faridabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The Faridabad Police has arrested three men from Vrindavan in Mathura and rescued a 47 year-old man who was kidnapped by them, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as , residents of Vrindavan in district Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused trio -- Vishnu, Vivek and Gopa -- are drug addicts who had kidnapped the man to make money for buying drugs.

Vishnu has six criminal cases previously lodged against him, they added.

The victim, identified as Rohtas, a resident of Sagarpur village in Faridabad, was kidnapped on February 3 when he had gone to Vrindavan.

The accused, posing as cops, made Rohtas sit on a motorcycle and took him to Vivek's shop where the trio beat Rohtas and tied him with a rope. They snatched Rs 400 from him and started demanding more money.

They called the victim's nephew Deepak and demanded Rs 20,000 and threatened to kill him if he failed to ay ransom.

Deepak paid them Rs 5,000 online, but when the accused called again for more money, he approached the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sadar police station here on Sunday, following which the victim was finally rescued and the three accused were arrested the same day.

"We are questioning the accused and the motorcycle which was used in the kidnapping will be recovered soon," said Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh. PTI COR RPA