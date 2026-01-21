Faridabad: ‘Psycho killer’ jailed for life in abduction-murder; involved in 5 other murders

Faridabad, Jan 21 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a 54-year-old "psycho killer" to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a woman in 2022, police said on Wednesday.

The police said the killer, Singh Raj, had committed a total of six murders, including three minors, in Faridabad.

The court of Faridabad's additional sessions judge Purushottam Kumar sentenced Raj on Wednesday and has also asked him pay a fine of over Rs 2.1 lakh.

Talking about the case for which Raj was sentenced to life imprisonment, the police said a woman, a resident of Faridabad's Bhupani village, had filed a 'missing person' report of her 20-year-old niece, following which a case was registered in January 2022.

During the investigation, the missing woman's remains were recovered on January 6, and a day later, Raj, a resident of Jasana village in Faridabad, was arrested.

Raj, during interrogation, confessed to killing the woman and dumping her body on the banks of the Agra Canal, police said.

Raj had also confessed to five other murders, including three minors.

On March 30, 2022, a charge sheet was filed in the case, which was registered on the basis of the Bhupani woman's complaint, police said.

"During the trial, 29 witnesses testified...After hearing all parties, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar held (Raj) guilty on Tuesday, and the court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh today. Other cases are pending in the courts," said a Faridabad police spokesperson.

Raj, who worked as a security guard at a private hospital in Sector 16, Faridabad, had come under police suspicion during the investigation in another case.

Giving details about the murder crimes committed by Raj, the police said that in 2019, he molested the daughter of a tea vendor and killed her when she resisted.

The following year, in August 2020, he killed a 12-year-old girl in the hospital after the latter resisted molestation. In June 2021, he murdered another minor girl who was employed as a cleaner in the hospital.

Raj's uncle and cousin are also among the six murdered persons, they added.