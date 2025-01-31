Faridabad: Revenue officer among 4 booked for fraudulently auctioning industrial plot

Faridabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Four people, including a revenue officer posted in Badkhal area, have been booked for allegedly fraudulently auctioning an industrial plot, police said on Friday.

Despite the court's stay on the plot, the accused not only auctioned it but also tried to mislead the court by presenting false documents, they said.

According to an FIR registered at Mujesar Police Station in the matter, the accused has been identified as Badkhal Tehsildar Neha Saran, Deepak Manchanda, proprietor of Bharat Paints, Rakesh Dewan and Pulkit Dewan, residents of Nehru Ground.

According to the complaint filed by Amarjeet Singh Chawla, Director of Friends Auto India Limited, he had taken plot number in NIT Industrial Area on rent.

The ownership of the plot was with Unik Spring India and a loan had been taken from the bank on the plot. So, there was a stay on its buying and selling, he claimed.

Despite this, the revenue officer issued a notice for auction to recover the loan amount. After this he filed a petition in the court on behalf of the complainant against the auction. On which the court issued a stay, he added.

It is alleged that despite his petition being pending, Tehsildar Saran, in connivance with Deepak Manchand, Rakesh Diwan and Pulkit Diwan, issued an order to issue notice to Patwari Ajraunda for auctioning the plot, he said.

The notice was typed, but the auction date was handwritten. The plot was auctioned on August 2, last year.

"After this the owner of Unik Spring (India) had also given a letter to the tehsildar that he is the owner of the property and this property cannot be auctioned, but an auction was conducted,” Chawla alleged.

“After this, Unik Spring (India) approached the civil court against the tehsildar and other accused. When the court sought answers from the Tehsildar regarding the auction despite the stay, she presented wrong documents. No date was published for the auction and no bids were placed,” Chawla said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against four accused including the tehsildar at Mujesar police station on Thursday.

"The case has been registered on the recommendation of the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW). EOW is also investigating the case and arrests will also be made by them", said inspector Samer Singh, SHO of Mujesar police station. PTI COR NB NB