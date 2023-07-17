Faridabad school forms committee to probe allegation of negligence in student's death

Faridabad, Jul 17 (PTI) The management of a private school here is conducting an internal inquiry after the death of a class 7 student who was allegedly not allowed to go home despite ill health, according to a school official who did not want to be named.

The official said the school, a well known one in the area, has formed an internal committee to investigate the matter.

According to allegations, an 11-year-old student named Aradhya Aggarwal was forced to sit through a maths exam on July 12 despite ill health.

The girl's father in his allegations said his daughter returned home sick in the afternoon and died the next day.

The family has not filed any complaint against the Sector-19 school, police confirmed.

Sector-19 Police Station In-Charge Himanshu said a legal action can be taken only after an official complaint is received. PTI COR VN VN