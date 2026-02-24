Faridabad: Thar plummets into 100-feet-deep ravine while 'off-roading' in Aravallis, boy killed

Faridabad, Feb 24 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy died while two others sustained severe injuries after a Mahindra Thar fell into a nearly 100-feet-deep ravine while allegedly 'off-roading' and performing stunts in the Aravalli region in Sirohi village here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sohan, a student of Class 9 and resident of Siwan in Bihar. The two injured are car driver Vikas (20) and Hemant (16), also natives of Siwan in Bihar, and their condition is said to be critical. The families of the victims live in Balaji Colony in Karnera village in Ballabgarh.

Vikas's family, who lives in the street next to Sohan's, had purchased the Thar a month ago and on Tuesday afternoon, Vikas took Sohan and Hemant for a drive in the vehicle.

They allegedly left the road and drove about a kilometer into the hills on a dirt road, and began performing stunts near an around 100-foot-deep ravine, taking photos and videos, police said.

Police said during the escapade, Vikas accidentally put the car in reverse gear instead of forward, causing it to spin out of control and fall into the ravine.

Passersby saw the car plummet into the gorge and rushed to the spot. After much effort, they pulled all three out of the ravine and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared Sohan dead, they added.

After getting information, a police team from Dhauj police station reached the spot and pulled the badly damaged Thar out with a crane.

Police have taken Sohan's body into custody and sent it to the mortuary for post-mortem.

"No FIR has been registered yet, and the matter is under investigating," a senior police officer said. PTI COR ARB ARB