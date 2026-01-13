Faridabad: Two gets 20-year jail term for smuggling drugs

Faridabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A court here sentenced two men to 20 years in jail in a 2021 case of cannabis smuggling, officials said.

Additional Sessions Judge Jyoti Lamba also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the convicts, identified as Sunil alias Anna, from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Manish Kumar, who belongs to Patna in Bihar.

If the fine amount is not paid, they will have to serve an additional two years in jail. the defence counsel of the District Legal Services Authority, Ravindra Gupta, said.

Giving details of the case, he said that on September 22, 2021, a team led by Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh of the Crime Branch, Sector-85, arrested the two after it allegedly recovered 58 kg of ganja (cannabis) from their car.

It is alleged that the two brought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and used to supply in Delhi and Palla area of Faridabad. An FIR was registered at Kheri Pul police station in Faridabad, said the police.

"The case was pending in court since then. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jyoti Lamba on Monday sentenced both to 20 years of imprisonment and fines," advocate Gupta said. PTI CORR RT