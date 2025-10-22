Faridabad vet arrested for beating tenant to death

Faridabad, Oct 22 (PTI) A 43-year-old private veterinary doctor was arrested here for allegedly killing his tenant in Sihi village over a family dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Kuldeep, a local, was arrested by a team from the Sector 56 Crime Unit.

During interrogation, he revealed that he killed his tenant because he bore ill-will towards the women of his, Kuldeep's, family, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Deshraj, a native of Dhameda village in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, his son Anuj had left home on October 16 to go to Aligarh on a motorcycle.

On October 17, he was found dead with injury marks on his body in Faridabad's Sihi.

According to police, Anuj had rented a room in Kuldeep's house in Sihi, which he would often visit.

Kuldeep allegedly beat Anuj with a stick the night he died over his attitude towards women in his family, they said.

"Later, his body was found near the village. We are questioning the accused," a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

Kuldeep was produced in court and taken on a four-day police remand.