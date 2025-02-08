Faridabad: Widow killed by neighbour over marriage refusal, accused absconding

Faridabad, Feb 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old widow was allegedly killed by her neighbour after she refused his proposal for marriage, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ashok alias Nandlal, is married and a father of three children. He is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, officials said.

The incident took place when Anita, who worked in the canteen of Manav Rachna University, was attacked by the accused on Thursday. She died during treatment on Friday night, police said.

In a complaint, lodged by Anita’s sister-in-law Jyoti, she alleged that Ashok had been stalking and harassing Anita, but she never reported it fearing social stigma.

On Thursday morning, Anita was on her way to work with her friend Sangeeta when Nandlal, who was hiding in the bushes, suddenly confronted her, police said.

He blocked her path and insisted she accompany him. When she refused, he attacked her and stabbed her in the neck three times before fleeing, they said.

Sangeeta and locals took Anita to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

An FIR for murder has been registered at Surajkund police station, they said.

The complainant said Anita hailed from Jharkhand and had married Rakesh, from Faridabad, in 2012-13. After Rakesh’s death in 2018, she lived alone and worked at the university canteen for her livelihood.

“We have handed over the body to the family after postmortem. Six special teams have been formed to nab the accused,” Surajkund Station House Officer Prahlad Singh said. PTI COR OZ OZ