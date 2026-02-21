Faridabad woman shot dead by husband over marital dispute

Faridabad, Feb 21 (PTI) A man allegedly shot his estranged wife dead outside her residence here, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Dilip Yadav, they said. Dilip had been married to Sangeeta Devi (30) for 13 years and had two daughters aged 11 and 5. Their divorce case was pending in a Delhi court.

On Friday, around 8 pm, Dilip came to his wife's house with some family members, took three shots at her and fled when neighbours rushed in at the sound of gunfire, police said.

Locals said that Sangeeta had gone out when her husband and some in-laws reached her home. When they didn't find her, they started to return but saw Sangeeta coming down the street and stopped her, they added.

An argument broke out between the two parties, which soon escalated. Sangeeta tried to defend herself and retreated when her husband fired shots at her, according to police.

Sangeeta fell on the road after being hit by two bullets, which had seriously injured her. Hearing the gunfire, neighbours came out of their homes, and the accused fled, police added.

The woman's father also reached the spot, who, with the help of neighbours, rushed the injured Sangeeta to a private hospital in Sector 31, where doctors declared her dead. Police sent the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem.

Sangeeta had been living with her daughters separately from her husband for some time now. There was some dispute between her and the family, police said.

"A case of murder has been registered, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who is a native of Bihar. Preliminary investigation revealed a divorce dispute between the husband and wife. A further probe is underway," said Inspector Satya Prakash, SHO of Palla police station.