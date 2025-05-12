Faridabad: Woman throws 2-yr-old son in canal believing tantrik he was 'jinn'

Faridabad, May 12 (PTI) A woman here threw her two-year-old son into a canal after being convinced by a tantrik that he was a 'jinn', police on Monday said.

Megha Lukra allegedly threw the child into the Agra Canal from the BPTP bridge, they said.

However, as she was doing it, she was spotted by some passersby, who handed her over to police.

A team of police, fire department, State Disaster Management, and local divers are searching for the child in the canal.

The tantrik, also a woman, has been taken into custody.

According to a complaint, Megha got married to Kapil Lukra 16 years ago. The couple has two children and lives in a flat in Sainik colony in Faridabad. Her elder daughter Manya is about 14 years old, while son Tanmay alias Ronik is about two.

Kapil Lukra in his complaint said Megha had been seeing tantrik Mita Bhatia for a long time. Over the period, Bhatia convinced Megha that her son is the son of a "white jinn" and he will destroy her entire family.

The suggestion sent Megha into a mental turmoil.

"On Sunday around 5 pm, Megha left the house with our son in her arms without telling anyone. As soon as I got to know about it, I started looking for her," Kapil Lukra said in his complaint.

He said he was shocked to see Megha sitting in the police station.

Some locals raised an alarm when they saw Megha throwing the child and dialled 112.

The investigation and the search for the boy is on, police said.