Faridabad: Youth commits suicide in police custody

Faridabad, Jul 8 (PTI) A youth arrested in an attempt to murder case allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the lockup of a crime branch here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Amit Kori, a resident of Ghazipur in Faridabad, police said.

According to police, Kori allegedly stabbed and injured Harish in a shopping mall over a monetary dispute. He was arrested on Sunday.

He was in a lockup of the crime branch in Sector 65 with three others. On Monday, around 6 am, Kori was found hanging from the skylight of the lockup. He cut a piece of blanket and hanged himself, police said.

He was rushed to the BK Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Meanwhile, Kori's family members alleged that he was beaten by the police in their custody, they said.

"Due to death in police custody, correspondence was sent to the Sessions Judge, Faridabad, with immediate effect of judicial investigation, on which CJM Sandeep Yadav was appointed for judicial investigation. The postmortem of the deceased has been conducted through the board of doctors. The matter has been informed to the National and State Human Rights Commission through correspondence", said a Faridabad police spokesperson. PTI COR HIG HIG