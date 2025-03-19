Faridabad's Sarvodaya Hospital completes 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries using Misso

Faridabad, Mar 19 (PTI) Sarvodaya Hospital at Sector 8 here completed 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries using Misso, India's first fully automatic robotic system for total knee replacement, a spokesperson of the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appreciated Meril's Misso robotic system at the inauguration of Namo Hospital in Silvassa, reinforcing India's leadership in Make in India innovations, the spokesperson said.

"The adoption of Misso at Sarvodaya marks a significant leap for India's healthcare innovation... The fact that leading surgeons from Germany, Spain, Mexico, and Italy recognise Misso's excellence, further solidifies our position in the global landscape of surgical robotics," Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, head of department and director, Robotic Joint Replacement, Sarvodaya Hospital,said.

"We take pride in supporting 'Make in India' innovations that are redefining healthcare standards and paving the way for ground-breaking medical advancements," Dr Rakesh Gupta, chairman of Sarvodaya Healthcare, said. PTI COR MNK MNK