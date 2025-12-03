Faridkot coldest in Punjab at 2.6 degrees C

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to data from the Meteorological Centre here, biting cold prevailed at many places across Punjab and Haryana.

In Gurugram, the minimum temperature settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Haryana which reeled under biting chill included Hisar, which recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Karnal 5.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 5.3 degrees, Rohtak 6 degrees while Sirsa recorded a minimum of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night at 5.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Met here.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, biting cold prevailed in Bathinda, which recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 5.4 degrees, Patiala 5 degrees while Ferozepur registered a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN NB NB