Faridkot coldest in Punjab at 3.8 C

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab on Saturday with a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, as the state, along with neighbouring Haryana, reeled under intense cold conditions.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, where residents woke up to a thick blanket of fog, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius.

A weather official here said that fog was also observed at many places in Punjab including Amritsar, Patiala and Ludhiana and in Ambala, Karnal and Hisar in Haryana.

It was very cold in Bathinda, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar registered a low of 6.2 degrees while Gurdaspur recorded 6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place recording a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Intense chill also prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius. Narnaul recorded a low of 6 degrees, Rohtak 7.8 degrees while Bhiwani reeled under biting cold at a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.