Faridkot coldest in Punjab at 4 deg C; Hisar in Haryana records 6.3 deg C

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Faridkot remained the coldest place in Punjab on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 4 degrees Celsius, while Hisar recorded the lowest temperature in neighbouring Haryana at 6.3 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Faridkot also recorded the lowest temperature in Punjab on Monday at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

According to data provided by the meteorological centre here, Bathinda in Punjab recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Gurdaspur 7 degrees, Amritsar 7.8 degrees, Ludhiana 7.4 degrees, Patiala 8.4 degrees and Ferozepur 6.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Sirsa recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius. Gurugram recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 8 degrees, Ambala 10.3 degrees, Rohtak 8.2 degrees and Bhiwani 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius.