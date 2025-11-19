Faridkot coldest in Punjab at 6.5 deg Celsius, Narnaul in Haryana at 6.8

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab on Wednesday with a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, on Wednesday, Bathinda experienced a cold night at 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar registered 9.1 degrees, Ludhiana 9.4 degrees, Patiala 9.5 degrees, and Ferozepur 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest at 6.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Hisar at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 11.1 degrees Celsius, Karnal and Bhiwani 9 degrees, Rohtak 9.4 degrees, Ambala 11.7 degrees, and Sirsa recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius.