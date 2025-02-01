Farm activist Kishore Tiwari hails Union Budget's pro-agriculture measures

Nagpur, Feb 1 (PTI) Veteran farm activist Kishore Tiwari hailed provisions to boost agricultural productivity in the Union Budget for 2025-26 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

The former chairperson of Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavlamban Mission said the introduction of cotton mission to enhance productivity and promotion of pulses and oilseeds in mission mode will greatly help the farm sector.

He also praised the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana', which aims to cover 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters.

"The six-year programme for self reliance in pulses with special focus on tur, urad and masoor and the comprehensive programme for raising vegetable and fruit production are very good moves. The decision to enhance limit of Kisan Credit Card from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will restore the credit cycle," Tiwari said.

Reforms in six domains, namely taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory reforms are praiseworthy, he added. PTI CLS BNM