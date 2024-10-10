Farm fires decline in Punjab and western UP, air quality remains ‘moderate’

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Farm fire incidents in Delhi’s neighbouring regions of Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh have declined compared to the same period over the past four years up to October 9, while air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category as of Thursday, recent data shows.

Similarly, in Haryana, the farm fires have also declined compared to the previous years.

The pollution in the national capital peaks during the winter season and stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana worsen the situation, according to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Satellite data shows that on Wednesday, 33 stubble burning events were detected in Punjab, 10 in Haryana, 10 in Uttar Pradesh and none in Delhi.

Between September 15 and October 9, a total of 267 stubble burning incidents were detected in Punjab, 187 in Haryana and 77 in Uttar Pradesh.

The data indicates a significant decrease in stubble burning incidents compared to the past four years, particularly in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, 267 cases were reported during this period in 2024, compared to 1,027 in 2023, 714 in 2022, and 614 in 2021.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, 77 farm fires were reported by October 9 this year, down from 151 in 2023, 80 in 2022 and 96 in 2021.

In Haryana, as of October 9 this year, a total of 187 stubble burning incidents have been recorded, compared to 291 in 2023, according to the data.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with a recorded value of 134 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. PTI NSM AS AS