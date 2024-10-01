Farm fires surge in Delhi's neighbouring regions; AQI in 'moderate' category

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Farm fires have surged in Delhi's neighbouring states in recent days, with 26 incidents reported in Punjab on Tuesday, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category.

While the monsoon has retreated from most regions, a total of 155 incidents of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab, 84 in Haryana, and six in Uttar Pradesh in the last 15 days, according to recent data.

On Monday, 10 incidents were reported in Punjab and one in Haryana.

The city's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 PM was in the "moderate" category with a reading of 151, up from 127 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted a mainly clear sky on Wednesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 “very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe." The peak stubble-burning season in the region is in November and the excessive smoke produced from rampant paddy straw burning usually leads to a drastic decline in air quality in regions of Delhi-NCR. PTI NSM RT RT