Farm labourer dies after getting trapped in thresher machine in MP's Shajapur

Shajapur, Sep 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old farm labourer died on Saturday after getting trapped in a thresher machine while extracting soybean crop in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, a police official said.

The incident took place around 3 pm in Majoor Khedi village, some 30 kilometres away from the district headquarters, Mohan Barodia police station in charge inspector P K Vyas said.

"Ram Singh Gurjar's hand got caught in the machine, which pulled him in further. The machine had to be dismantled with a gas cutter to retrieve the body. An accidental death case has been registered. Further probe is underway," Vyas said. PTI COR LAL BNM