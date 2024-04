Latur, Apr 18 (PTI) A 46-year-old farm labourer was electrocuted in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday in Yellori village in Ausa tehsil, he said.

Dattatraya Bedge died while connecting wires to a motor to draw water from a lake, assistant inspector Rahulkumar Bhol said. PTI COR BNM