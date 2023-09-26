Farm labourer killed in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A 45-year-old farm labourer was mauled to death by a tiger attack while he was working in a field in a village located adjacent to Mahof forest range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said on Tuesday.

The forest department team, which reached the spot after being informed by the villagers, brought out the partially-eaten body from inside the forest.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeev Kumar said the farm labourer, Totaram, was a resident of Jamunia village.

The officials said Totaram along with fellow villagers Shrikrishna and Ram Bahadur was working in a field in Purainiya Deepnagar, when the tiger suddenly attacked him. The tiger dragged Totaram into the jungle, while other labourers fled the scene.

The DFO said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and the movement of the tiger is being monitored.

Kumar said a proposal has been sent to the government by the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to install a 25-kilometre-long wire mesh. PTI COR NAV CK