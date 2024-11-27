Farm remains in focus for reshaping tourism in Punjab, says minister

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Punjab is rapidly transforming into a farm tourism hub of the country with the state government's policy reshaping the sector, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on Wednesday.

Addressing Punjab Day celebrations at the India International Trade Fair, the minister highlighted the state government's initiatives to promote tourism and significant steps taken for the overall development to create a "Rangla Punjab".

He said the Punjab government had been making concerted efforts to develop farm, rural and agrotourism on a large scale. As a result of these efforts, the Hansali village in Fatehgarh Sahib district was awarded the title of best village of india in September, a Punjab government statement said.

The minister added that farm tourism had been proving beneficial in strengthening the local economy and increasing farmers' incomes.

To further boost tourism, the Punjab government has launched the Water and Adventure Tourism Policy that aims to promote river rafting, boating, water sports and other water-based tourism activities, he added.

The minister and officials visited the Punjab pavilion at the fair, where stalls by various departments and institutes have been set up to showcase the state's rich culture, heritage, industrial growth, agricultural innovations and handicraft as well as related products and traditional handicraft and cuisine.

Sond also inaugurated a cultural evening during which renowned singer Lakhwinder Wadali captivated the audience with his soulful Sufi music.