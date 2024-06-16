Farm research to play significant role in making India developed country: Baghel

Bhubaneswar, Jun 16 (PTI) Union minister S P Singh Baghel on Sunday stressed the need for the transfer of technologies to the farmers, asserting that farm research would play a significant role in making India a developed country, an official statement said.

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying visited the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar and reviewed freshwater aquaculture research carried out by the institute.

The minister reviewed the progress of central schemes on animal husbandry and fisheries in Odisha.

CIFA Director P K Sahoo apprised the Union minister about ongoing research activities in the institute.

Baghel planted a tree sapling on the institute premises and visited CIFA farm facilities.