Farm sector has grown at fast pace under his govt: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been credited to the bank accounts of farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, asserting this government efforts has given them respect, prosperity and new strength.

In posts on X to mark the initiative's six years, he said the farm sector has developed at a fast pace due to the efforts of his government in the last 10 years.

Financial help to millions of small farmers have boosted their access to the market, he said, adding the cost incurred by them has come down while income has increased.PTI KR DV DV