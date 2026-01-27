Farm worker, his pet dog run over by truck after his motorcycle slips

Beed, Jan 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old farm labourer and his pet dog were killed after the motorcycle they were going on slipped and they were run over by a truck coming from behind in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said.

The accident took place on the Karmala bypass road on Monday around 4 pm, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Balasaheb Navnath Narwade, a resident of Ambewadi village in Ashti tehsil of Beed, who worked as a seasonal farm labourer.

At present, Narwade was employed as a sugarcane cutter at a sugar factory in Ahilyanagar district. On Monday, he was travelling on his motorcycle to Ambewadi along with his pet dog for some personal work. He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the road with the canine, but a speeding truck coming from behind ran over them, the police added.

Narwade is survived by his elderly parents, wife, and three young daughters. As the sole breadwinner of the family, his untimely death has left the family shattered. PTI COR NP