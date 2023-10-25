Farmer arrested for killing another agriculturist during fight over grazing cattle in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 53-year-old farmer on charges of killing another cultivator during a fight over cattle grazing in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday near Khardi and the accused, Sakharam Bhoir, was arrested the next day, they said.

Bhoir got into a verbal duel with the victim, Prakash Gharat (45), over the issue of grazing cattle on their land. During the fight, the accused picked up a huge stone and hit Gharat with it, killing him on the spot, the police said.

A case of murder was registered against the accused and he was arrested, they added. PTI COR RSY