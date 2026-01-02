Farmer assaulted by fringe group in extortion attempt in Karnataka, case registered

Mangaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) A case has been registered following an alleged extortion attempt and physical assault on a farmer by members of a fringe group in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday.

The incident reportedly occured in Mulki on Thursday evening, they said.

According to police sources, the accused forcibly entered the premises of Shamsu Saheb in Kelaginmane.

The trio — identified as Shyamsundar Shetty, Akshay Poojari, and Suvin — allegedly sought money under the pretext of extortion. When Shamsu’s son, Sahabuddin, questioned the demand, an argument broke out, which soon escalated into violence.

Eyewitnesses told reporters here that the accused first photographed and recorded videos of the family’s cattle shed earlier in the day, where buffaloes that had won awards at a local Kambala sporting event were housed.

Later, the group arrived in a vehicle and confronted Sahabuddin and his father.

Police allege that Shyamsundar Shetty struck Sahabuddin, while Akshay Poojari attempted to push him and repeated their demand for money. When Sahabuddin began recording the confrontation on his mobile phone, Suvin allegedly threatened to kill him and struck him with an iron rod.

Locals intervened, enabling the victims to escape while the accused fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and attempt to murder, police said. PTI COR AMP ROH