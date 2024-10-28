Farmer axed to death by neighbour in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A 60-year-old farmer was killed in an axe attack allegedly by his neighbour over a longstanding dispute between them in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Kamasin town on Sunday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) of Baberu area Saurabh Singh said Radheshyam Verma, a resident of Kamasin town, was going to his private tubewell after dinner on Sunday evening, when his neighbour, Shivpujan Verma, attacked him from behind with an axe due to an old rivalry.

"Radheshyam who suffered serious injuries was taken to the nearest hospital by his family, where he died during treatment," Singh added.

The CO said that in this connection, three police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused after looking into the case under relevant sections.

The body has been sent for postmortem.