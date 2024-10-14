Farmer booked for stubble burning in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Oct 14 (PTI) A farmer has been booked for allegedly burning paddy stubble in his field at a village in Haryana's Yamunanagar district, officials said on Monday.

The district Deputy Director of Agriculture Aditya Pratap Dabas said on October 12, a case was registered in the Radaur police station area against Ranveer Singh under the provisions of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and other relevant sections of the law for burning stubble in 1.25-acre of agricultural land in Ghilaur village.

This was the first FIR lodged this season for burning crop residue in Yamunanagar district, officials said.

Keeping in mind the issue of stubble burning and its impact on air quality during this season, Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad recently directed all the deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners to take immediate measures to control such incidents across the state.

Prasad urged the officials to utilise satellite data and ground reports to actively track stubble burning incidents and work closely with the relevant departments and pollution control boards for swift response.

He also stressed the need for effective outreach programmes to educate the farmers on the harmful effects of stubble burning, urging the district authorities to promote eco-friendly crop residue management techniques and government subsidies for equipment like super seeders and happy seeders. PTI COR SUN ARI