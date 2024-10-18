Farmer collapses on stage at event in UP, dies

Ballia (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer died after he suddenly collapsed while speaking at a training camp for agriculturists on Friday, officials said.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

Ballia's Chief Development Officer Ojaswi Raj said a three-day agriculture training camp was organised by the Horticulture Department in the auditorium of the Agriculture Department at the district headquarters here.

"On Friday, on the second day of the training, progressive farmer Jai Prakash Yadav (65) of Sariyav village was sharing his experience in agriculture when he suddenly collapsed. Yadav was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead," Raj said.

Yadav was a retired teacher, according to the official.

Police have taken the body in their custody and the matter is being investigated, the official added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG