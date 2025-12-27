Farmer commits suicide in Beed; kin say he was distressed over son not getting Kunbi certificate

Beed, Dec 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Beed on Saturday, with some of his kin claiming he was in distress over his son not getting a Kunbi certificate, which would have helped the youngster avail quota benefits.

However, a Neknoor police official said it has not received any formal complaint on this issue.

Baburao Vitthal Yempure hanged himself from a tree at Yempure Vasti near Majarsumba village in Beed tehsil this morning, the police official said.

According to sources, several of Yempure's relatives had successfully obtained Kunbi certificates, but his son's application was allegedly stuck at the tehsil office.

Yempure was deeply distressed as the absence of the caste certificate was adversely affecting his son's educational and professional prospects, particularly access to reservation benefits, they added.

"His body was handed over to kin after post mortem. No suicide note was found at the scene. No formal complaint has been given to us by kin with regards to the death. All angles are being probed," Neknoor police station assistant inspector Chandrakant Gosavi said. PTI COR BNM