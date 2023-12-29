Farmer commits suicide in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A farmer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself inside his house in the Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district on Friday, police said.

Awadh Lal (65) lived with his wife and daughter-in-law in Shamshabad village while his son worked in Mumbai, Station House Officer of Manjhanpur Police Station Santosh Sharma said.

Lal shot himself with a pistol. Hearing the sound of the gunshot, his family members rushed inside and saw him lying in a pool of blood. By the time police reached the spot, Lal had died, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Sharma said, adding prima facie it appears to be a suicide and the reason behind it is being ascertained. PTI COR SAB RHL