Farmer compensation 'scam' of Rs 34 cr: 10 talathis suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna

Jalna, Jun 13 (PTI) Ten talathis were suspended on Friday in Maharashtra's Jalna district in connection with an alleged scam of Rs 34.97 crore, an official said.

The scam is regarding compensation given to farmers affected by natural calamities in Ambad and Ghansawangi tehsils between 2022 and 2024, he said.

"Ten talathis have been placed under suspension after prima facie involvement was found. Responses have been sought from several other talathis," a statement from the district collector's office said.

Earlier, an inquiry committee had indicted 74 officials, comprising 26 talathis, 31 gram sevaks, and 17 agriculture assistants. The committee comprised the Ambad Sub-Divisional Officer, the Deputy Collector (Rehabilitation) and a Naib Tehsildar.

"The probe revealed fraudulent beneficiaries were created, credentials were misused, documents were tampered with, and multiple payments were made to the same individuals. The investigation was carried out with the help of 54 officials and six dedicated teams deployed for the purpose," the official said. PTI COR BNM