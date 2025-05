Farmer dies after being struck by lightning in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), May 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning during heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Sunday, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, Rajendra Srivastava (40) had gone to his field in Sakras village on Sunday and got struck by lightning during heavy rains.

He died before the villagers could reach to help him, they said.

Baheri SDM Ratnika Srivastava said the farmer died on the spot on Sunday after being struck by lightning. PTI COR NAV NB