Farmer dies after falling into drain in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer riding a bicycle died after falling into a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in Chirota Mahedu village under the Chilla area, and the deceased was identified as Ghanshyam Kushwaha, they said.

Kushwaha apparently lost balance and fell into the Usra drain and remained in the water throughout the night, leading to his death, they said.

Following information from family members, the police recovered the body on Tuesday and sent it for post-mortem examination, the police added. PTI COR KIS APL APL