Farmer dies by jumping in front of train in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A 60-year-old farmer ended his life by jumping in front of a train near Narhauli bridge here, police said on Tuesday.

A suicide note recovered from the man suggested he died by suicide after his daughter-in-law and four of her relatives had thrashed him and misbehaved with him, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Swaroop Singh jumped in front of the train on Monday, the SP said.

Based on a complaint by Swaroop's son against his wife and three of her family members, a case will be registered and the matter will be probed, he added. The SP also said that the suicide note will be examined by the police. PTI COR NAV RPA