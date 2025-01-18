Farmer dies by suicide in Telangana; BRS alleges loan burden

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) A middle-aged farmer died by suicide due to 'harassment' by bank officials over loan repayment in Adilabad district of Telangana on Saturday, though preliminary investigations have not substantiated the allegation, police said.

Advertisment

The farmer, from Saidapur village in Bela Mandal, consumed pesticide at the premises of a private bank, with CCTV footage showing him ingesting "something".

The security guard seated him on a chair and he vomited and collapsed. Later, he was shifted to a hospital, where he died, they said.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government is responsible for the farmer's suicide due to the loan burden.

Advertisment

The farmer had borrowed Rs 3.4 lakh as a mortgage loan from the bank, and records show that he had been regularly paying the instalments, police said.

Some villagers, in a complaint to the police, alleged that he was harassed over loan repayment by the bank. However, based on preliminary investigation, no such evidence has emerged, a senior police official said, adding that further inquiry is underway and evidence is being collected.

"Prima facie, some family issues seem to be at the root of the incident, as the farmer's wife is suffering from health problems, and he had taken a bank loan for her treatment. He also had health issues," the official said.

Advertisment

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Rama Rao attacked the Chief Minister and the state government, alleging that this incident highlights the immense mental agony the farmer endured due to the unfulfilled promises of the Congress government, particularly their "failure" to waive farm loans.

He accused the Chief Minister of "breaking his promise" to waive Rs 2 lakh loans for all farmers, calling it a betrayal that directly led to the farmer’s death.

Advertisment

"This is not a suicide; it is a murder perpetrated by the Revanth Reddy-led government. The farmers of Telangana view it as such," KTR further alleged.

He also demanded an immediate compensation of Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia to the farmer's family and comprehensive support for their rehabilitation. PTI VVK GDK VVK SSK ROH