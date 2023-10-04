Farmer dies in hospital days after being thrashed in Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota, Oct 4 (PTI) Days after being beaten up by some people here, a 42-year-old farmer succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramvilas Meena, a resident of Bamboli village, they said.

According to police, Ramvilas had a scuffle with Raghuraj of his village over some issue on Sunday evening, DSP Rajulal Meena said.

Later at night, Raghuraj, along with Bhem Singh and three others, attacked Ramvilas with iron rods and sticks and fled away from the spot, he said.

Ramvilas was rushed to MBS hospital in Kota, where he succumbed to injuries late Tuesday night, he added.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Wednesday morning and a case of murder has been registered against Raghuraj and Bhim Singh, who were later detained for interrogation, the DSP said.

Efforts are on to nab the other three other accused, he said. PTI COR NB NB